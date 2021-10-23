Win Tickets To ‘Set It Off’ Live!!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The classic heist film is now a high-profile stage play, WZAK’s got your passes for this Nov 7 event! An all-star cast leads this action-packed thrill ride, presented by Je’Caryous Johnson.

Look, we’ve all been cooped up inside far too long over the past year – it’s time to get dressed, get out and experience a one-of-a-kind show that’s coming to The Land. Best of all WZAK’s got a pair of tickets to give away, just tell us more about the music YOU wanna hear and you’re entered.

Click here to take our music survey for a chance to win passes to Set it Off LIVE!!

Also On 93.1 WZAK: