via Wkyc:

A bill before the Ohio Legislature requiring teenage drivers under 18 years old to use their learner’s permits for a full year would mean minors would have to be at least 16½ before they could get their probationary driver’s license.

The proposed legislation aims to give young drivers more experience behind the wheel before they are eligible to get their license. Ohioans now can get a permit at 15 years and six months old and a probationary license as early as 16 years old, the Dayton Daily News reported . The bill would extend the permit phase for minors from 6 months to 12 months.

The Ohio Department of Transportation data found drivers ages 15 to 19 make up about 5% of Ohio’s driving population and are involved in about 15% of all accidents.

“We will never get away from the idea of teens being grossly misrepresented (in crashes), but I think we kind of owe it to ourselves and to them to get them the best equipped,” Sgt. Chris Colbert at the State Highway Patrol’s Dayton post, said.

LOCAL NEWS: Bill Requires Ohioans Be At Least 16½ For Driver’s License was originally published on praisecleveland.com