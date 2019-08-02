Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Husbands Insecurity Is Going To Get Me Fired!!

How do rumors get started, there started by jealous people, well what if the jealous person is your husband and ain’t nobody told him nothing but his insecurities have led him to hide in bushes at your job and jump out yelling ahh haa at your co-workers? How do balance saving your marriage as well as your employment?

A woman went to the bathroom so her jealous husband wouldn’t see her and opened her Facebook app then went to Sam Sylk’s page and dropped him a letter in his messenger box during The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment. She wanted to know what should she do about her jealous husband that is causing her to get in trouble at work? Sam Sylk then gave her some smooth advice and if that advice doesn’t work she may be able to seek employment at Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish, LOL.

Seriously though, take a look at what advice Sam Sylk had for her below.