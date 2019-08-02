Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Husbands Insecurity Is Going To Get Me Fired!!

How do rumors get started, there started by jealous people, well what if the jealous person is your husband and ain’t nobody told him nothing but his insecurities have led him to hide in bushes at your job and jump out yelling ahh haa at your co-workers? How do balance saving your marriage as well as your employment?
A woman went to the bathroom so her jealous husband wouldn’t see her and opened her Facebook app then went to Sam Sylk’s page and dropped him a letter in his messenger box during The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment. She wanted to know what should she do about her jealous husband that is causing her to get in trouble at work? Sam Sylk then gave her some smooth advice and if that advice doesn’t work she may be able to seek employment at Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish, LOL.
Seriously though, take a look at what advice Sam Sylk had for her below.
Dear Sam
My husband and I have been together since high school. Now all the sudden 25 years later he has turned into this paranoid man that I don’t even know. He is constantly accusing me of cheating on him, showing up to my job unexpectedly, he even went off on one of my co-workers for walking out to the car with me while they were going to their own. I just recently started making more money than him. I love my husband dearly and have never been with nobody but him but this crazy behavior he is on his turning me off. What can I do to make him feel secure, before he makes me lose my job?