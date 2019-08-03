CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Sam Sylk & Ginuwine Talk The Fake Ginuwine, Pony Rides Plus More

Sam Sylk and Ginuwine

Source: Sam Sylk Show / Sam Sylk

Ladies what would you do if you showed up at your new BFF house and singer Ginuwine was sitting in the house at the kitchen table!?  Would you start singing ‘….Ride it My Pony’ or ‘My Whole Life Has Changed’ 🎶

Ginuwine had the answer to that question before hitting the stage at the 90’s Kickback concert in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sam Sylk radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK talks to 90’s music legend Ginuwine about the brotha that was living his best life impersonating Ginuwine, what Ginuwine’s kids friends think when they come over and see him at the house, coming up in music industry with JODECI, Timbaland and Missy Elliott, pony rides plus more.

Check out the full interview below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90’s KickBack Concert
Sam Sylk and Ginuwine
8 photos
Tank, Ginuwine & Tyrese Steam Up the Studio
0 photos
90's Kickback concert , 93.1 WZAK , celebrity interview , ginuwine , interview , Missy Elliott , Pony , Radio Host , Radio Show , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show , singer , The Sam Sylk Show , timbaland , video

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close