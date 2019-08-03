Sam Sylk & Ginuwine Talk The Fake Ginuwine, Pony Rides Plus More

Ladies what would you do if you showed up at your new BFF house and singer Ginuwine was sitting in the house at the kitchen table!? Would you start singing ‘….Ride it My Pony’ or ‘My Whole Life Has Changed’ 🎶

Ginuwine had the answer to that question before hitting the stage at the 90’s Kickback concert in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sam Sylk radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK talks to 90’s music legend Ginuwine about the brotha that was living his best life impersonating Ginuwine, what Ginuwine’s kids friends think when they come over and see him at the house, coming up in music industry with JODECI, Timbaland and Missy Elliott, pony rides plus more.

Check out the full interview below