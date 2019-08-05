Trump Send Prayers To The Lives Lost In TOLEDO!!??

Everyone makes mistakes, however when it comes to something as heinous as what happened to the innocent people that lost their lives lost this past weekend in Dayton, OH as well as their families that are hurting this morning, looking for comfort in some kind of way, then the President of The United States, Donald Trump, steps up to the microphone and says:

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, and may God protect them,” “May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio, may God bless the victims and their families, may God bless America.” That’s right Donald Trump for the first time publicly addressed the public in regards to the mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, but he must have not taken his index cards with him because he sent Toledo, Ohio, his prayers. Maybe he should stick to Tweeting!?

Honest mistake or is it a reflection of how much he cares?

Check out the video below