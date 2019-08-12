President Trump Buying Into Epstein-Clinton Theory

Democrats have slammed the President for his latest move on his Twitter account, while Kellyanne Conway defended him.

A conspiracy theory is going around where members of the Clinton family are being tied into the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, and now, President Donald Trump is getting involved.

Trump shared a tweet and video from conservative comedian Terrence Williams that claimed without evidence that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — Trump’s 2016 presidential election rival — were responsible for Epstein’s death. As a result of Trump’s retweet, the video received more than 3 million views on Twitter by Sunday morning — more than triple Williams’ most recent videos.

This latest action joins a growing list of “baseless conspiracy theories and falsehoods” that President Trump has promoted and mentioned without consideration for any consequences or even any form of proof.

Everything from where former President Barack Obama was born to Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s father being involved with the murder of John F. Kennedy had people reacting to Trump’s claims on those theories, and many more he had promoted.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker weighed in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” (starts at 0:38 and ends at 1:56):

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor at the White House, gave her thoughts on Fox News Sunday (starts at 0:48 and ends at 2:56)

