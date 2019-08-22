CLOSE
Cleveland Officer Films Himself Urinating On A Child!?

It’s being reported that a 34 year old Cleveland police officer, Soloman Nhiwatiwa, tried to pickup a 12 year old girl waiting at a bus stop. When the girl girl wouldn’t get in the car he left only to return pull out his Johnson then proceeded to urinate on the young girl.

And he did all of this while capturing himself on video!!

The 12 year old’s mom reported the incident while a neighbor contacted authorities while witnessing Nhiwatiwa looking in peoples cars.

Soloman Nhiwatiwa who has been on the force since 2014 has been suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation.

