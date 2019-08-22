Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Told The Side Baby Not To Come To Church!?

A young lady that was the product of an affair between her mother and a minister hits up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Messages to tell him that the ministers wife, her biological fathers wife asked her not to return to their church after she was invited there by her friend. The young lady was so upset that she is threatening to have a sit down with the head Pastor.
There was so controversy going on between the listeners and Sam Sylk’s advice that the subject went on for 2 days, then this happened…
The ministers wife happens to listen to the show as well and she had her own Relationship Hour letter/side to tell about the ‘Side Baby That Showed Up At Church‘
Take a look and listen to Ms. First Ladies side of the story, and what everybody had to say to her below
Dear Sam
I was listening to your show last week when you read the letter about the young lady being not to visit the church of her alleged fathers wife. I believe I’m the person the young lady wrote into you about. Here’s the deal first off my husband and her mother had an affair. 2nd He does pay his child support however the mother of the child gave me hell while she was pregnant. I forgave him over time but her I’m sorry, she has never even once apologized. 3rd she is the reason my husband didn’t have a relationship with the child, because her mom picked up and left town for 3 years after the child was born. How long am I supposed to put up with the baby mama drama? These grown folks made these decisions, not me so I stay out of it and away from it, and I expect the same from them. She decided to make her child a business arrangement now they need to act accordingly. Oh BTW she has another child by a married man, evidently this is what this woman does. What is she going to tell the pastor? Her biological father financially supports her however her mom is a Jezebel? You can’t tell one thing without the other. Really am I wrong for not wanting them around us?