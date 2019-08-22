Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Told The Side Baby Not To Come To Church!?

A young lady that was the product of an affair between her mother and a minister hits up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Messages to tell him that the ministers wife, her biological fathers wife asked her not to return to their church after she was invited there by her friend. The young lady was so upset that she is threatening to have a sit down with the head Pastor.

There was so controversy going on between the listeners and Sam Sylk’s advice that the subject went on for 2 days, then this happened…

The ministers wife happens to listen to the show as well and she had her own Relationship Hour letter/side to tell about the ‘Side Baby That Showed Up At Church‘

Take a look and listen to Ms. First Ladies side of the story, and what everybody had to say to her below