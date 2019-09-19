LOCAL NEWS: Great Lakes Brewing Co. Sets Date for Christmas Ale Pouring

Cleveland’s Great Lakes Brewing Company is bringing back their annual Christmas Ale, and has announced the date of its first pour.
That will officially take place on October 24!
From Cleveland19.com:
The Christmas Ale brew is a combination of honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors.
A holiday staple since 1992, it will no doubt sell out at stores, pubs, and restaurants.
Will you buy Christmas Ale went it comes out?
