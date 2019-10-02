CLOSE
BROWNS: Christian Kirksey Out For The Remainder Of The 2019 Season

The Cleveland Browns will have to finish out the rest of their 2019 season without one of their star players.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey, who had signed an extension with the team back in 2017, has been announced to miss the rest of this year following an on-the-field injury.

From FOX8.com:

The six-year veteran and team captain was injured during the Sept. 16 win against the New York Jets. On Wednesday morning, he had surgery to repair a torn pec tendon and is expected to make a full recovery.

Will you miss seeing Christian Kirksey on the field?

 

