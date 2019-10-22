via ajc;

The daughter of gospel recording artist and songwriter Micah Stampley has died at age 15.

Mary Stampley died Tuesday after a seizure.

The “Our God” singer, who has been nominated for several Dove and Stellar Awards, lives in Fayetteville. He and his wife, Heidi, own Orleans Brews and Beignets.

Arrangements are pending.

“Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event,” according to a release by spokesman David Robinson.

Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Dies At 15 was originally published on praisecleveland.com

