CLOSE
Tom Joyner
HomeTom Joyner

13-Year-Old Maryland Missing Maryland Girl Has Been Found Safe

UPDATE: 11/13 3 p.m. EST

Maryland police say Earley has been found safe and unharmed. No more details are available. 

WSUA9 reports, The Rockville City Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to reports Lemlem Earley was last seen leaving her house on Anderson Avenue between 7 and 7:30 a.m. She attends Julius West Middle School, but never made it to the school. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Earley is described as a 5-foot-4 girl who weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing girl should contact Lt. Jan Seilhamer at the Rockville City Police Department at 240-314-8900.

There are currently 210 active missing persons reports in Maryland.

Famous Marylanders

2 photos Launch gallery

Famous Marylanders

Continue reading Famous Marylanders

Famous Marylanders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

13-Year-Old Maryland Missing Maryland Girl Has Been Found Safe  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
DISCUSSION: Should the #Browns Sign Colin Kaepernick?
 55 mins ago
11.13.19
haz matt wzak
DJ HAZMATT: Browns Finally Get A Win at…
 2 hours ago
11.13.19
Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Says Sex Tape Accuser Is Trying…
 6 hours ago
11.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close