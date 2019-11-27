LOCAL NEWS: Downtown Canton Christmas Tree Knocked Down

A giant Christmas tree in Downtown Canton could not survive the strong winds, as it was knocked down in the district’s Central Plaza area earlier on Nov. 27.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The 30-year-old blue spruce that was installed this week at the intersection of Market Avenue and Tuscarawas Street snapped and fell, the Canton Repository reports.

Winds knock over Christmas tree in downtown Canton https://t.co/061SC4btIY — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) November 27, 2019

