LOCAL NEWS: Downtown Canton Christmas Tree Knocked Down

A giant Christmas tree in Downtown Canton could not survive the strong winds, as it was knocked down in the district’s Central Plaza area earlier on Nov. 27.

The 30-year-old blue spruce that was installed this week at the intersection of Market Avenue and Tuscarawas Street snapped and fell, the Canton Repository reports.

