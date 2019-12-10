SPORTS: Odell Beckham, Jr. Reportedly Wants Out of Cleveland

There are reports that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. is looking towards a future away from the team.

So much so that he has been talking with other NFL players and coaches on playing with them.

“Throughout this year, Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches, before games, during games, ‘Hey, come get me. Come get me out of here,’” Glazer said on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show.

This report comes just hours after another report by NFL’s Ian Rapoport said Beckham has been playing through a serious sports hernia injury that will require surgery in the offseason.

Beckham is contracted to remain with the Browns until 2023.

