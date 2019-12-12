Peloton Wife Speaks Out on That Ad and How She’s Been Doing

It was supposed to be a commercial that was meant to promote the Peloton bike, especially with the Christmas/Holiday aspect involved.

Yet, once the ad came out, it instead brought responses, mostly bad with people accusing it of being “sexist and awkward.”

Now the woman who played the wife in the infamous commercial, Monica Ruiz, is speaking out on the fame that has resulted from the publicity and feedback.

Ruiz appeared on NBC’s ‘Today Show’ to discuss what her life and career has been like the past few weeks.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“My eyebrows looked worried I guess. People were like, ‘You look scared.’ I’m telling you, it was my face, that was the problem, and it just exploded it from there. She looks worried,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz insists that she’s “OK,” but does not want to be forever known as the “Peloton lady.”

She did pick up a major gig since that ad with a role in a commercial for Aviation Gin, which actor Ryan Reynolds has partial ownership with.

In case you have not seen THAT ad, here it is:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Heins and Getty Images

First and Third Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Second Video Courtesy of Instagram and WKYC 3News Cleveland