LOCAL NEWS: Edwins Opening New Bakery and Training Center in Cleveland

Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute has become a success story in Cleveland’s restaurant scene. It is no surprise that another place for the business’ owner is opening up, not only to serve customers, but also to help and inspire those to work in the industry that has given those to have another chance at life.

The new operation is called Edwins Bakery and Training Center, which serves as an second educational foundation for those who were incarcerated to learn about “culinary and hospitality.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Located at 13106 Buckeye Road, just blocks from Shaker Square, the 2,900 square foot space serves as a diner, bakery and training ground for hands-on education and work experience. The bakery and training center is set to open on Dec. 20.

Brandon Chrostowski, who will now own both businesses, says they are part of a revitalization process for Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, while also serving as an “educational tool to EDWINS students.”

The new bakery will feature “freshly baked goods, coffees and a diner style menu” with a European touch and meat from Edwins butcher shop next door. Kurt Zoss, who was with the former Zoss the Swiss Baker, is helping out the new bakery.

Other new features at the new eatery will include:

Corned beef hash

Pancakes

French Toast

Crepes

Cookies

Brownies

Lemon Bars

Macaroons

Artisan Bread

Sourdough Bread

Those are just a small offering of some of the food items that Edwins Bakery and Training Center will offer, in addition to the different flavors and types of coffee the place will offer. It will also fill some of the void and solution in the neighborhood as those are concerned of parts of Cleveland being a “food desert.”

