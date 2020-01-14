CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Meijer Wants to Fill 600 Positions at Their Northeast Ohio Stores

If you are looking for work, but also love shopping at Meijer at the same time, then you might be in luck!

Two of the chain’s new stores in Brimfield and Lorain are looking to hire a total of 600 openings.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The available positions include clerks, cake decorators, customer service, meat cutters, and cashiers.

The stores are expected to open later this spring and will be the latest of five stores the retailer has opened in the Cleveland area since last year.

Pay is expected to start based on “experience level and specific skills.”

For more on the job openings and new locations, click here!  Look for “Brimfield” and “Lorain.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Exclusives
