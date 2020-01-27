Lakers-Clippers Matchup on Tuesday Night Has Been Postponed

News of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death continues to send shock-waves around the world, especially to the NBA community.

While the matchups on Sunday went on as planned, the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 28 has been postponed following the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

As such, the NBA announced on Monday that they will be postponing Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Clippers to a later date, with that date still yet to be determined. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, many in the Lakers organization are still grieving and the team is simply “not ready to play basketball right now.”

The next time the Lakers will play basketball is on Friday, Jan. 31.

