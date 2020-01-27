CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lakers-Clippers Matchup on Tuesday Night Has Been Postponed

BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-DEATH

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

News of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death continues to send shock-waves around the world, especially to the NBA community.

While the matchups on Sunday went on as planned, the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 28 has been postponed following the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

From Uproxx:

As such, the NBA announced on Monday that they will be postponing Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Clippers to a later date, with that date still yet to be determined.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, many in the Lakers organization are still grieving and the team is simply “not ready to play basketball right now.”

The next time the Lakers will play basketball is on Friday, Jan. 31.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of FREDERIC J. BROWN and Getty Images

Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At The Grammys
7 photos

Videos
Latest
BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-DEATH
Lakers-Clippers Matchup on Tuesday Night Has Been Postponed
 36 mins ago
01.27.20
30 items
Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In…
 4 hours ago
01.27.20
Remembering Kobe Bryant’s History With Hip-Hop
 4 hours ago
01.27.20
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 6 hours ago
01.27.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close