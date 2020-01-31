Black Parents Outraged After White Teacher Casts Children As Slaves In Play

A white teacher at a Connecticut elementary has sparked outrage for casting Black children as slaves and white children as slave owners in a school play. Dr. Carmen Parker’s 10-year-old daughter, who is a fifth-grader at the West Woods School, reportedly told her about the incident. The child was instructed to be “Enslaved African 2” in a play entitled “A Triangle of Trade.” Now, Parker has spoken out and is demanding that the school be held accountable, in addition to the teacher, who has been put on administrative leave.

The outlet also reports, Parker “gave a list of demands she asked the board implement. She said she wants the district to hold the administrators who dismissed her concerns accountable, especially Principal Dan Levy. The district must find a way to support the teacher, she said. It must also create a system for reporting and quickly responding to incidents, she said.”

The school’s students are about 60 percent students of color, while the teachers are 90 percent white.