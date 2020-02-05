Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence

TMZ reports, the current WBA lightweight boxing champion surrendered to Coral Gables police on Tuesday for the incident that took place last Saturday.

Authorities say the 25-year-old is facing one count of “simple battery domestic violence.”

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have child together,” the Coral Gables Police Department told the outlet. “[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case.”