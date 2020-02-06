LOCAL NEWS: Sherwin-Williams Staying in Cleveland, Announcing New Headquarters

After originally announcing that they were planning on moving their main headquarters to outside of Cleveland, Sherwin-Williams has changed their minds, and are staying put in the North Coast.

Not only is the paint giant looking to build a new global headquarters in Downtown Cleveland, but they are also adding a new R&D (research and development) center in Brecksville.

Investment in both projects is worth $600 million. The move to the new building is not expected to be made until at least 2023.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The headquarters will be just west of Public Square between St. Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue inside a building that’s approximately 1 million square feet. The R&D center, located off I-77 at Miller and Brecksville roads, “would serve as the corporate anchor for a new mixed-use development project.” It’s expected to be approximately 500,000 square feet.

Among the jobs involved after the move is complete are “professional staff, engineers and chemists.”

Here is Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson discussing the Sherwin-Williams project:

