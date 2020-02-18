Today is the last day to register to vote in the Ohio primary. This includes updating your information if you’ve moved, had a name change etc. The good news is you have until 9pm to get to the Franklin County Board of Elections to update your information in person or you can do so online.
Don’t know if you’re qualified to vote? According to the Franklin Board of Elections, you are qualified to register to vote in Ohio if you meet all the following requirements:
- You are a citizen of the United States.
- You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the general election.
- You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote.
- You are not incarcerated (in jail or prison) for a felony conviction.
- You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court.
- You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violations of the election laws.
Register in person before 9pm at 1700 Morse Road Columbus Ohio 43229 on February 18th, or CLICK HERE to register online.
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off For Wanting Beyonce To ‘Mobilize Voters’
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off For Wanting Beyonce To ‘Mobilize Voters’
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11.11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.20 of 25
21.21 of 25
22.22 of 25
23.23 of 25
The Latest:
- Was Ja’net Dubois The First “Play Auntie” In TV History?
- LeBron James’ New Book for Kids is Coming Out!
- Feb. 18th is The Last Day to Register for the Ohio Primary! Register Here
- LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Secretary of State Wants Jane Fonda to Stay Away From Kent State
- Kaitlin “Gun Girl” Bennett Gets Rude Greeting at Ohio University
- Since ‘Hair Love’s’ Oscar Win, Three More States Are Closer To Passing Their Own CROWN Acts
- Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute Concert In May
- BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’ To Better Understand Racism
- Eva’s Corner: How Cow Milk & Other Regular Foods May Be Affecting Your Libido [VIDEO]
- News You Can’t Use: Sheryl Underwood Auditions To Play Whitney Houston In A Biopic? [VIDEO]
Feb. 18th is The Last Day to Register for the Ohio Primary! Register Here was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com