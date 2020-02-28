Today on The Bijou Star Files: Students Forbidden To Say No, Meek Mill and Coronavirus Update

Utah School Policy Forbids Students From Saying “No” When Asked To Dance At School Functions

A principal at a middle school in Utah, decided to deal with male rejection, and totally ignore a females right to say no, by making it school policy that if a boy asks a girl to dance at his school, saying no to the boy is unacceptable.

The “Candyman” Can, ♫ Say My Name, Say My Name ♫ As The Sequel Official Trailer Drops & Fans Are Loving The Use Of The Destiny’s Child Hit

The new “spiritual successor” from ‘Get Out’s’ Jordan Peele is one of this year’s most anticipated releases, and knowing how ‘Out’ frightened moviegoers when it was released, the new ‘Candyman’ will give audiences chills.

Meek Mill Wants Women To Stop Twerking: I’m Tired Of Seeing All That Sh*t

Twerking has went from the pole’s of some men favorite watering holes to the night club and to households. Twerking has almost became an acceptable form of dance as we see reality television stars doing it on prime time as well as people posting their toddlers doing it for the gram. Twerking has been held in high regards in Hip Hop, being encouraged through Hip Hop songs and videos but now rapper Meek Mill wants it to STOP!

New Poll Reveals People Are Afraid Of Buying Corona Beer Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Whew chile, the coronavirus has practically everyone in total panic mode! The health concerns are definitely real, but perhaps some people are jumping the gun when it comes to a popular beer. It’s been discovered that an increasing number of people are now afraid of buying Corona beer because they are terrified of contracting the deadly virus with a similar name.

