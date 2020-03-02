The Bijou Star Files: Vanessa Bryant on Kobe’s Crash Photos Leaked, Lyfe Jennings plus More

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK:

Vanessa Bryant’s Legal Team Speaks Out After Reports Alleged That Deputies Shared Photos From Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Site

Vanessa Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. A deputy Sheriff allegedly shared photo’s from her husband NBA great Kobe Bryant’s horiffic helicopter crash that killed Kobe, their 13 year old daughter Gianna and other families.

Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests.

First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents.

We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com

We continue to keep the Bryant family lifted in prayer during this difficult time.

Lyfe Jennings Shared His Thoughts On Eva Marcille Changing Her Daughter’s Last Name

It is no secret that Eva Marcille and her ex Kevin McCall are not in a good spot, and they’ve been to court when it comes to the custody of their 6-year-old daughter Marley.

Eva has been very open about Kevin not being in their daughter’s life, and she even has been open about her husband Michael Sterling being more of a father figure to Marely, seeing as how he has helped raise her. With all of those factors, Eva shared the process they went through to change her daughter’s last name to Sterling.

It looks like singer Lyfe Jennings was catching up on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and he saw the process Eva had been going through to change her daughter’s last name. However, he doesn’t think it was right of her to do so, so he let her know through social media.

On Sunday, Lyfe said, “I think this is so wack. Changing ya daughter’s last name from her father’s to somebody else’s. Especially when the father tries to see her. The daughter don’t have anything to do with their beef. And what kind of man allows that????? Sh*t pissed me off. I expected better out of Eva.. sh*t personal to me!!! I’ve been there.”

The CDC Warns About The Dangers About Facial Hair As Coronavirus Spreads

In order to protect yourself during the #coronavirus outbreak, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention suggests a clean-shaven face may be the best way to go.

The CDC said facial hair can interfere when trying to use a respirator/face mask properly. A graphic released by the CDC shows which facial hair styles will conflict with potentially life-saving respirators as the U.S. braces for the quickly spreading deadly virus, according to the New York Post.

OPRAH FALLS ONSTAGE TALKING BALANCE

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall Humpty Dumpty had a great all the King horses and all the Kings men couldn’t put Humpty back together again, but let’s be thankful that Oprah (as much heat as she has been taken lately) isn’t a large egg, because yesterday at a speaking engagement Oprah Winfrey did the Humpty dance while on stage.

Yesterday during a speaking series in Los Angeles Oprah was speaking of health and balance when her shoes decided to show the audience the importance of balance in life, leaving Oprah sprawled out on the stage floor. Read More

Steven Speilberg’s Porn Star Daughter is Arrested for Domestic Violence, Released Nearly 12-Hours Later

Raising a teenager isn’t easy, even if your rich and famous as it is being reported that Steven Spielberg’s porn star daughter has been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, for domestic violence.

Page Six reports that Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was arrested Saturday at 6.30 am and booked into Hill Detention Center. Her $1,000 bond has been posted, but she’ll be released after a 12-hour hold, routine in domestic violence cases. “Someone has already posted her bond; it’s a matter of her finishing out her 12 hours,” an unnamed official said. Mikaela, who admitted to struggling with alcoholism, is engaged to darts player Chuck Pankow, 50, but it is not exactly clear what went down in the incident. The arrest comes just as it was revealed the famed director’s daughter has been acting in solo porn films and wants to be an exotic dancer. Mikaela, who was adopted as a child by Spielberg and his wife, said porn has helped her overcome her bipolar disorder and anxiety.Spielberg has expressed being embarrassed by his daughter’s career choice.

‘Judge Judy’ To End After 25 Seasons, New Show ‘Judy Justice’ To Air Later This Year

Judy Sheindlin’s popular court show “Judge Judy” is officially coming to an end. On Monday she will announce that the series will end after its 2020-2021 season.

Judge Judy features Sheindlin adjudicating real-life small claim disputes within a simulated courtroom set. Prior to the proceedings, all parties involved must sign arbitration contracts agreeing to Sheindlin’s ruling, handling and production staff management. The series is in first-run syndication and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Read More

