2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Gets New Date

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum Induction Ceremony in Cleveland is getting a new date after its original May 2, 2020 date was postponed due to concerns involving the coronavirus disease.

The ceremony will now take place on Nov. 7 later in the year.

The 2020 Induction class includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G. Tickets for the original date will be honored.

As of Mar. 25, there are 704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 10 deaths.

