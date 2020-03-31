CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Heinen’s Pepper Pike Location Temporarily Shuts Down After Employee Tests Positive

Volunteer medics bring groceries and other essentials to elderly people in Sochi amid COVID-19 pandemic

After an associate has tested positive for COVID-19, Cleveland-based grocery store chain Heinen’s has to close its Pepper Pike location, which is where that particular employee works at.

Even though the employee is “now in self-quarantine,” and has not been on the job since Mar. 25, the status of the location is unclear as of right now.

The store will remain closed and it will receive a deep cleaning performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner. The sales and backroom areas will be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.

