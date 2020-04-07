The Bijou Star Files: Wendy Williams Newest Rant, Momma Dee Went Too Far!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 7, 2020: See video and stories below

2.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Perry in Lake County

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit Lake County Monday evening at 9: 51 p.m. Read More

13 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cleveland, bringing city’s total to 216

The Cleveland Department of Heath reported an additional 13 cases confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday. The new cases bring the city’s total to 216 including two fatalities. Read More

Giant Eagle announces plan to start limiting customers in stores because of coronavirus

Giant Eagle announced on Monday they’ll be limiting the number of people in stores at one time, in order to comply coronavirus social distancing practices. Read More

Tuesday’s ‘Pink’ Supermoon to be biggest, brightest of 2020

The April full moon, also known as the “Pink,” Grass or Egg Moon, will appear fullest around 10:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to EarthSky.org, and last through the early morning hours of April 8. Read More

Momma Dee Puts Bambi’s Mother On An Obituary As She Prolongs Their Beef

Talk about going too far!! During Monday night’s episode, Scrappy and Bambi gathered their mothers together to end their beef, however, Momma Dee showed up dressed for a funeral, and the funeral was for Bambi’s mother Cece. She came fully prepared with an obituary and everything. Read More

Nene Leakes Says She Will Not Hash Out Her Friendship With Wendy Williams Over Social Media

Wendy Williams made her return to her show after being off some time due to production coming to a pause because of the coronavirus. However, Wendy returned to her viewers from home, and she was ready to spill all of the tea that has been going on. Read More

Mayor Frank Jackson announces economic development resources for Cleveland businesses

Understanding the difficulties facing the local business community, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has implemented economic development resources to help serve as an emergency working capital fund. The idea is to help maintain the business community during such unprecedented times. Read More

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Increases Fine To $1K For Those Who Violate Social Distancing Rule

The New York Governor tweeted that he will increase the fine by $500, which will now be $1,000, if anyone chooses to violate the state-mandated social distancing rule that’s in place. Read More

World Health Organization Slams Idea To Test Vaccines In Africa: ‘Africa Can’t & Won’t Be A Testing Ground For Any Vaccine’

This comes after two top French doctors discussed testing a trial for a coronavirus vaccine on “poor Africans.” One of the doctors later issued an apology. Read More

Iyanna Mayweather Ordered To Stay 1,000 Feet Away From Her Alleged Stabbing Victim

A judge has officially implemented an order that Iyanna Mayweather must follow. She is now ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from LaPattra Jacobs at all times and if she violates the order she could be facing additional jail time. Read More

This is ‘The Real’ Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for rapper Jeezy and ‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai, who have good news during this quarantine. People can confirm that the two are engaged, and have been since March 27th! Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On The Double Standard Between Male & Female Rappers: “You Cannot Be Mad About Me Rapping About Sex”

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Meg talks about all of the progress that has been made for female rappers, but says all of the progress hasn’t stopped people from criticizing her bars. She says people accuse her of being too sexual and too explicit, while some of these men get by being mediocre. Read More

Joe Exotic Under Contract for New Investigation Discovery ‘Tiger King’ Series

As fascination with “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic continues, he’s participating in a series coming to Investigation Discovery. Read More

Flavor Flav’s Baby Mama Accused Of ‘Child Exploitation’ After Claiming She Doesn’t Get Child Support

Flavor Flav’s ex-girlfriend Kate Gammell has gone against the rapper again after outing him as her baby’s father. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 5, she accused the rapper of being a deadbeat father and not supporting their son financially. Read More

Woody Harrelson Posts About Coronavirus 5G Conspiracy Theory, Draws Mixed Reaction

Seems like Woody Harelson has been talking to Keri Hilson…Woody Harrelson is the latest star to share a conspiracy theory that links COVID-19 to 5G networks. Read More

CHICAGO’S CAT SEASON IN DANGER OF TOO MANY STRAY KITTENS

Chicago’s regularly-scheduled cat wave is about to be too big to handle due to coronavirus — too many strays are out there with their nuts intact, which means too many damn kittens! Read More

NFL GOING 100% VIRTUAL FOR 2020 DRAFT

NFL owners, GMs and coaches will NOT be allowed in the same room for this month’s draft … the league just announced it’s forcing its teams to go 100% virtual for the big day. Read More

CORONAVIRUS GUY COUGHS, LICKS BANK DOOR!?

This coronavirus-fueled rant comes to you courtesy of one pissed off Canadian … who stormed out of a bank, licking the door as he went!!! Read More

CORONAVIRUS NYC MAY HAVE TO USE PARK FOR BURIALS!?

The number of deceased due to the coronavirus in New York City is becoming too much for hospitals, morgues and cemeteries to handle … so the city is bracing for a shockingly sad solution — using a park for temporary burials. However NY mayor says rumors of temporary burials in public parks are ‘totally false’ Read More

50 Cent Gets The Greenlight From Starz To Produce TV Series, ‘Black Mafia Family’

One of the driving forces behind Starz hit TV show, Power, is bringing another series to Starz. In 2018, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson signed a multi-series deal with the premium network, and next up for the rapper-turned-executive producer is the drama series, titled, Black Mafia Family. Read More

Fire At A Florida Airport Destroys More Than 3,500 Rental Cars

A massive fire that spread across 15 acres of land destroyed thousands of rental cars at a Florida airport. Read More

John Legend Urges People To Stop Going to Church: Don’t Let These Pastors Kill Your Auntie Or Grandparent

Grammy winner John Legend is urging fans to continue practicing their social distancing even if it means skipping a few weeks of church. John Legend responded to a follower who claims a pastor is advising their congregation to continue to worship during the COVID-19 pandemic #Testofyourfaith. Legend’s response? “Don’t let these pastors kill your auntie and grandparents.” Read More

