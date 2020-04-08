CORONAVIRUS: Tyler Perry Pays It Forward Through Grocery Shopping for the Elderly

Who says Madea doesn’t have a soft side?

Tyler Perry is pouring his heart out and helping those who are in need during these uncertain times, especially with the spread of coronavirus going on.

The actor-writer-director shopped at different grocery store chains in Atlanta (Kroger’s) and Louisiana (Winn-Dixie’s) to give to its customers.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

FOX5 reported that once they reached the checkout line, seniors and higher-risk shoppers were gifted by Perry, who had paid for their groceries in full.

Seniors and higher-risk Kroger shoppers at 44 metro Atlanta stores received a nice surprise this morning! When they went to check out they learned @tylerperry had paid their grocery tab in full! #wereallinthistogether #covid19 pic.twitter.com/R93kypbvet — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) April 8, 2020

You can say what you want about Perry’s movies, television shows, and plays, but when it comes to heart, you can bet that he cares a lot about others no what they are going through.

Here’s to you Tyler!

