CORONAVIRUS: Tyler Perry Pays It Forward Through Grocery Shopping for the Elderly

Dr. Phil McGraw Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Who says Madea doesn’t have a soft side?

Tyler Perry is pouring his heart out and helping those who are in need during these uncertain times, especially with the spread of coronavirus going on.

The actor-writer-director shopped at different grocery store chains in Atlanta (Kroger’s) and Louisiana (Winn-Dixie’s) to give to its customers.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

FOX5 reported that once they reached the checkout line, seniors and higher-risk shoppers were gifted by Perry, who had paid for their groceries in full.

You can say what you want about Perry’s movies, television shows, and plays, but when it comes to heart, you can bet that he cares a lot about others no what they are going through.

Here’s to you Tyler!

 

Click here to read more.

 

