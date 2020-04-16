The Bijou Star Files: La La & Carmello Quarantined Together/Boris Kodjoe Goes In

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 16, 2020: See video and stories below

Coronavirus appears to be stabilizing at University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic

Now that most Ohioans are social distancing or staying home, our coronavirus numbers are shifting. Dr. Raed Dweik, Chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Institute, says it’s a welcome change. “It looks like it’s been steady for the last week or so,” he said. “We have the same number of patients being admitted to the hospitals as well as the ICUs.” Read More

Testing Falls Woefully Short as Trump Seeks an End to Stay-at-Home Orders

As President Trump pushes to reopen the economy, most of the country is not conducting nearly enough testing to track the path and penetration of the coronavirus in a way that would allow Americans to safely return to work, public health officials and political leaders say. Read More

Ugandan Politician Bobi Wine Teams Up With Atlanta Black Star CEO To Airlift Mistreated Africans Out Of China

Ugandan politician and musician Bobi Wine is teaming up with American businessman Neil Nelson, co-founder of “Atlanta Black Star,” to airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to racism and “inhumane treatment” in China, according to Okay Africa. Read More

Mississippi School District To Host Drive-Thru Graduation For 2020 Seniors

Our society looks a lot different these days. From graduations to weddings, everything has changed. But one high school isn’t going to let the viral pandemic stop their students from celebrating their high school graduation. Read More

LaLa Anthony Reveals That She And Estranged Husband Carmelo Anthony Are Currently Quarantined Together

LaLa told “Access Hollywood Daily” that as soon as the coronavirus began to spread rapidly in New York, she and her family quickly left and retreated to Los Angeles. That family included her estranged husband Carmelo Anthony and the couple’s son, Kiyan. LaLa said that she also brought some additional family members along to her Los Angeles safe haven. Read More

Boris Kodjoe Defends His Wife Nicole Ari Parker After Viral Video Suggests She Misses The Freshness Of Their Relationship

Recently, Nicole Ari Parker started to make headlines after a clip of her and Boris’ discussion with fellow actor Chris Spencer and his wife Vanessa, started to make its rounds as they discussed relationships. However, Boris shut the rumors down as he stood firmly behind his wife’s statement. Read More

Apple Announces $399 iPhone SE In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

When the coronavirus first began to spread in China, it was immediately expected that Apple products would be severely impacted—especially the popular iPhone. Well, Apple has found a way to please customers by giving them the product they want by not putting a dent in their wallet, as many continue to face financial struggles. Read More

Essence Announces Its Annual Festival Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To The Coronavirus

Many of us have been hoping that our summer festivities would resume as normal, despite being under social distancing guidelines for the past month. It looks like plans are being cancelled left and right, and the latest is Essence Festival. Read More

World’s First Drive-In Funeral Theater Opens in Texas Amid Coronavirus

Mission Park funeral home in San Antonio has rolled out the new service as the business attempts to adapt to social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read More

Dr. FAUCI HERE’S HOW SPORTS CAN RESUME

Great news, sports fans … Dr. Anthony Fauci is throwing out a way to bring back sports in America — and it seems feasible! Read More

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Alliance Foundation Launches $250,000 Grant Program That Will Cater To Women And Creatives Of Color Working To Create Cultural Change

Ava DuVernay’s nonprofit organization ARRAY Alliance has launched a $250,000 initiative that will give $10,000 grants to organizations and creatives who are working to provide a platform for underrepresented stories through media. Read More

NBA May Vote To Crown A Champion Without Resuming 2019-20 Season

Lately, there has been much discussion about whether or not to resume the 2019-20 NBA season once the COVID-19 is contained. But, the latest news from the NBA is that a potential vote would occur to crown an NBA Champion without resuming the NBA season. Read More

Cyntoia Brown Blasts Netflix: I Had NOTHING To Do With This Documentary About Me!

Cyntoia Brown-Long appears to be just as shocked as the rest of the world, after learning Netflix plans to release a documentary surrounding her time in prison, without involving Cyntoia Brown-Long herself in the process. Read More

Ayesha Curry Hit With $10 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Ayesha Curry is reportedly facing a lawsuit after a known branding company decided to sue the food personality for allegedly breaching their contract together. Read More

