The Bijou Star Files: La La & Carmello Quarantined Together/Boris Kodjoe Goes In

Coronavirus appears to be stabilizing at University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic
Now that most Ohioans are social distancing or staying home, our coronavirus numbers are shifting. Dr. Raed Dweik, Chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Institute, says it’s a welcome change. “It looks like it’s been steady for the last week or so,” he said. “We have the same number of patients being admitted to the hospitals as well as the ICUs.” Read More
Testing Falls Woefully Short as Trump Seeks an End to Stay-at-Home Orders
As President Trump pushes to reopen the economy, most of the country is not conducting nearly enough testing to track the path and penetration of the coronavirus in a way that would allow Americans to safely return to work, public health officials and political leaders say. Read More
Ugandan Politician Bobi Wine Teams Up With Atlanta Black Star CEO To Airlift Mistreated Africans Out Of China
Ugandan politician and musician Bobi Wine is teaming up with American businessman Neil Nelson, co-founder of “Atlanta Black Star,” to airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to racism and “inhumane treatment” in China, according to Okay Africa. Read More
Mississippi School District To Host Drive-Thru Graduation For 2020 Seniors
Our society looks a lot different these days. From graduations to weddings, everything has changed. But one high school isn’t going to let the viral pandemic stop their students from celebrating their high school graduation. Read More
LaLa Anthony Reveals That She And Estranged Husband Carmelo Anthony Are Currently Quarantined Together
LaLa told “Access Hollywood Daily” that as soon as the coronavirus began to spread rapidly in New York, she and her family quickly left and retreated to Los Angeles. That family included her estranged husband Carmelo Anthony and the couple’s son, Kiyan. LaLa said that she also brought some additional family members along to her Los Angeles safe haven. Read More
Boris Kodjoe Defends His Wife Nicole Ari Parker After Viral Video Suggests She Misses The Freshness Of Their Relationship
Recently, Nicole Ari Parker started to make headlines after a clip of her and Boris’ discussion with fellow actor Chris Spencer and his wife Vanessa, started to make its rounds as they discussed relationships. However, Boris shut the rumors down as he stood firmly behind his wife’s statement. Read More
When you can’t believe all the #QuarantineCrazy chitchat. Come on y’all, really?! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 #OkFirstOfAll you’re chomping on a short clickbait 1min slice of a HILARIOUS HOUR LONG conversation on our best friends’ new show. #SecondOfAll this part was meant to give hope to those of us who’ve been together a LONGA$$Time #RealTalk. And #ThirdOfAll, my wife was right!#boyfriendgirlfriendtimematters #TakeCareOfEachOther #ShowEachOther #LoveEachOther #TommorrowIsNotPromised #InItForTheLongHaul ✊🏽🖤✊🏾 And please don’t tag me in anymore of this #BullSh@&$. I’ll be over here kissing the back of @nicoleariparker’s neck for no reason. ❤️
Apple Announces $399 iPhone SE In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak
When the coronavirus first began to spread in China, it was immediately expected that Apple products would be severely impacted—especially the popular iPhone. Well, Apple has found a way to please customers by giving them the product they want by not putting a dent in their wallet, as many continue to face financial struggles. Read More
Essence Announces Its Annual Festival Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To The Coronavirus
Many of us have been hoping that our summer festivities would resume as normal, despite being under social distancing guidelines for the past month. It looks like plans are being cancelled left and right, and the latest is Essence Festival. Read More
World’s First Drive-In Funeral Theater Opens in Texas Amid Coronavirus
Mission Park funeral home in San Antonio has rolled out the new service as the business attempts to adapt to social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read More
Dr. FAUCI HERE’S HOW SPORTS CAN RESUME
Great news, sports fans … Dr. Anthony Fauci is throwing out a way to bring back sports in America — and it seems feasible! Read More
Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Alliance Foundation Launches $250,000 Grant Program That Will Cater To Women And Creatives Of Color Working To Create Cultural Change
Ava DuVernay’s nonprofit organization ARRAY Alliance has launched a $250,000 initiative that will give $10,000 grants to organizations and creatives who are working to provide a platform for underrepresented stories through media. Read More
NBA May Vote To Crown A Champion Without Resuming 2019-20 Season
Lately, there has been much discussion about whether or not to resume the 2019-20 NBA season once the COVID-19 is contained. But, the latest news from the NBA is that a potential vote would occur to crown an NBA Champion without resuming the NBA season. Read More
Cyntoia Brown Blasts Netflix: I Had NOTHING To Do With This Documentary About Me!
Cyntoia Brown-Long appears to be just as shocked as the rest of the world, after learning Netflix plans to release a documentary surrounding her time in prison, without involving Cyntoia Brown-Long herself in the process. Read More
Ayesha Curry Hit With $10 Million Dollar Lawsuit
Ayesha Curry is reportedly facing a lawsuit after a known branding company decided to sue the food personality for allegedly breaching their contract together. Read More
