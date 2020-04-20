Floridians Enjoy A Beach Day After Governor Deems It “Essential”

There’s a saying the craziest people come from Florida and Jacksonville is proving the statement to be true. Floridians ran to the beach after their governor Ron DeSantis deemed the public venue “essential” even though coronavirus is affecting thousands of people across the country.

According to CNN, Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry opened the beaches at 5pm yesterday to allow people who have absolutely not been tested for COVID-19 to gather in large crowds.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

"It was a mad dash here for the ocean," says @randikayeCNN, from a reopened beach in Jacksonville, Florida. But while coolers and surfboards were prevalent, social distancing methods were sadly less so.https://t.co/33b3i6Thie pic.twitter.com/Trw9LVm4yY — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 18, 2020

This is the beginning of the pathway back to quarantine. Seriously, almost 31,000 people have dropped dead in the past 30-40 days in America behind coronavirus. That’s not a hoax. That’s not media hype. Those are actual lives.

Holy hell. Today, Florida set a record of new coronavirus cases: 1,413 in the last 24 hours. Florida’s total cases is now 24,753. Today, @GovRonDeSantis allowed beaches back open. This is Jacksonville beach one hour ago: pic.twitter.com/oV5b1GTRy8 — Joshua Karp (@JoshuaKarp) April 17, 2020

Beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. daily with some restrictions, according to Jacksonville’s website. Recreational activities such as running, biking, hiking, and swimming will be permitted during this soft reopening, the city’s website said.

After this is all over we have to have an honest conversation about annexing Florida from the United States.

