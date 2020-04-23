The Bijou Star Files: Will What Happens In Vegas Stay In Vegas, Plus More

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 23, 2020: See video and stories below
Halle Berry Shares Coronavirus Hair Nightmare — Plus, How Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life on Set
Halle Berry arrived just in time with an important lesson for Jimmy Fallon’s young daughter Winnie, as the six-year-old interrupted their “Tonight Show” interview twice! Read More
‘COVID Toes’ Could Be Only Sign Your Child Has Coronavirus
Doctors have discovered many younger patients are suffering from “COVID toes” — a series of red lesions or painful bumps on the feet. Read More
Why Bruce Willis Is Quarantining with Ex Demi Moore and Not His Wife
Scout Willis is opening up about why her dad Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, has been noticeably absent from the family quarantine in Idaho. Read More
Las Vegas Mayor Insists Casinos Reopen Now, Volunteers City as ‘Control Group’
In a wild interview with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, Carolyn Goodman revealed she had suggested the city be a coronavirus “control group”. Read More
In sickest COVID-19 patients, underlying conditions are common, large study finds
People with obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure are at greater risk for complications from the coronavirus, according to a large study of patients hospitalized with the illness it causes. Read More
68-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 4 IVF Attempts
A Nigerian woman is making headlines after giving birth at the age of 68 to twins, a boy and a girl. Read More
Trey Songz FINALLY Reveals The Mother Of His Son
Trey Songz introduced to the world the mother of his 1-year-old son, Noah. Little information is known about her, at the moment, but Trey finally shared her with the world. Read More
Trump Campaign Wants The Black Male Vote- “He Gave Up On Black Women”
Only 7% of black people approved of Trump in 2016, but that number has doubled to 14% according to a recent NBC news/WSJ poll, while just 6% of black women approve of our current president, a much larger 24% of black men do. Read More
Da Baby Talks About Collaborating With Ashanti On His Latest Project & Says He’s Open To Getting To Know Her If She Finds Him Attractive
Da Baby dropped his latest project “Blame It On Baby.” In a virtual interview to talk about the project while discussing the different tracks on the album, Baby gave the background story to working with Ashanti for their single “Nasty.” Read More
New York’s Largest Hospital System Is Giving Its Employees A $2.5K Bonus For Working During The Pandemic
New York’s largest hospital system seems to be taking a step in the right direction, announcing employees will receive a bonus for their hard work. Read More
Teen Rescued After Getting Stuck In The Washing Machine During A Game Of Hide & Seek
A Fire and Rescue department recently came to the aid of a teen who somehow got stuck in the washing machine during a game of hide and seek. Read More
Deceased People Are Receiving Stimulus Payments As Many Living Americans Are Still Waiting
OH MY, Several have reported that dead people are receiving stimulus checks, while those who are alive and in need continue to wait for their funds. Read More
REP. ILHAN OMAR ON TRUMP HOTEL
Rep. Ilhan Omar says the Trump Organization has a lot of nerve asking the federal government for rent relief … when regular Americans can’t get it themselves yet. Read More
Abigail Disney Criticizes Disney’s Choice To Furlough Low-Paid Workers After Paying Off Dividends And Executive Bonuses
Abigail Disney is criticizing the Walt Disney Company for paying its executives’ bonuses and dividends while cutting more than 100,000 workers’ pay amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com