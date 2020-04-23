The Bijou Star Files: Will What Happens In Vegas Stay In Vegas, Plus More

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 23, 2020: See video and stories below

Halle Berry Shares Coronavirus Hair Nightmare — Plus, How Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life on Set

Halle Berry arrived just in time with an important lesson for Jimmy Fallon’s young daughter Winnie, as the six-year-old interrupted their “Tonight Show” interview twice! Read More

‘COVID Toes’ Could Be Only Sign Your Child Has Coronavirus

Doctors have discovered many younger patients are suffering from “COVID toes” — a series of red lesions or painful bumps on the feet. Read More

Why Bruce Willis Is Quarantining with Ex Demi Moore and Not His Wife

Scout Willis is opening up about why her dad Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, has been noticeably absent from the family quarantine in Idaho. Read More

Las Vegas Mayor Insists Casinos Reopen Now, Volunteers City as ‘Control Group’

In a wild interview with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, Carolyn Goodman revealed she had suggested the city be a coronavirus “control group”. Read More

In sickest COVID-19 patients, underlying conditions are common, large study finds

People with obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure are at greater risk for complications from the coronavirus, according to a large study of patients hospitalized with the illness it causes. Read More

68-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 4 IVF Attempts

A Nigerian woman is making headlines after giving birth at the age of 68 to twins, a boy and a girl. Read More

Trey Songz FINALLY Reveals The Mother Of His Son

Trey Songz introduced to the world the mother of his 1-year-old son, Noah. Little information is known about her, at the moment, but Trey finally shared her with the world. Read More

Trump Campaign Wants The Black Male Vote- “He Gave Up On Black Women”

Only 7% of black people approved of Trump in 2016, but that number has doubled to 14% according to a recent NBC news/WSJ poll, while just 6% of black women approve of our current president, a much larger 24% of black men do. Read More

Da Baby Talks About Collaborating With Ashanti On His Latest Project & Says He’s Open To Getting To Know Her If She Finds Him Attractive

Da Baby dropped his latest project “Blame It On Baby.” In a virtual interview to talk about the project while discussing the different tracks on the album, Baby gave the background story to working with Ashanti for their single “Nasty.” Read More

New York’s Largest Hospital System Is Giving Its Employees A $2.5K Bonus For Working During The Pandemic

New York’s largest hospital system seems to be taking a step in the right direction, announcing employees will receive a bonus for their hard work. Read More

Teen Rescued After Getting Stuck In The Washing Machine During A Game Of Hide & Seek

A Fire and Rescue department recently came to the aid of a teen who somehow got stuck in the washing machine during a game of hide and seek. Read More

Deceased People Are Receiving Stimulus Payments As Many Living Americans Are Still Waiting

OH MY, Several have reported that dead people are receiving stimulus checks, while those who are alive and in need continue to wait for their funds. Read More

REP. ILHAN OMAR ON TRUMP HOTEL

Rep. Ilhan Omar says the Trump Organization has a lot of nerve asking the federal government for rent relief … when regular Americans can’t get it themselves yet. Read More

Abigail Disney Criticizes Disney’s Choice To Furlough Low-Paid Workers After Paying Off Dividends And Executive Bonuses

Abigail Disney is criticizing the Walt Disney Company for paying its executives’ bonuses and dividends while cutting more than 100,000 workers’ pay amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: