Las Vegas Mayor Wants Casino’s Opened Now…Plus More !? [VIDEO]

Georgia Gov. Kemp wants the ATL to start re-opening Friday, but Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she wants casino and hotels opened up RIGHT NOW!!

Mayor Goodman made CNN’s Anderson Coopers jaw drop, when she told Anderson Cooper that not only does she want casino’s open right now. She is also offering for Vegas to be a coronavirus “control group” without social distancing measures to compare against other regions with strict guidelines. According to Mayor Goodman she has no responsibility to figure out how to do it safely…”It is up to them!”

WOW!!

Mayor Goodman also said that just because 150 died in Vegas, that was no cause to shut the city of 2.3 million down.

If Vegas opens up will you put your life on the coronavirus crap table?

Take a listen to the shocking interview between Mayor Carolyn Goodman and CNN’s Anderson Cooper below.

