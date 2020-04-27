The Bijou Star Files: Ohio’s Spirit Week, Chicago House Party…Plus

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 27, 2020: See video and stories below
Gov. Mike DeWine announces virtual Spirit Week in Ohio: See the schedule
With Ohioans spending these last few weeks staying at home amid coronavirus concerns, Gov. Mike DeWine has found a creative way to keep smiles going. Read More
The Chicago Police Department Speaks Out After Viral Video Shows A House Party Taking Place In Chicago
Looks like some Chicago young people are not concerned with the virus as a video captured on Facebook Live showed many of them partying it up at a house party Saturday night. Read More
Prince’s First Wife Mayte Garcia Continues to Sell Late Musician’s Possessions
Coinciding with the anniversary of Prince’s death, his first wife, Mayte Garcia, has put up some of the Purple One’s possessions for sale. Read More
Azriel Clary Says She’s Ready To Tell Everything About Her Life With R. Kelly From The Past 5 Years
Azriel Clary has become a consistent social media user, and now it looks like she is finally ready to answer the questions that many people have been asking for some time. Read More
#PressPlay: #AzrielClary says she’s ready to tell her side when it comes to what happened in her life with #RKelly these past 5 years. She’ll be telling it all in a series of videos on YouTube as a way of opening up and coping with the things she’s endured. (📹: @azrielmostwanted)
Diddy Reveals A Massive Monument Of Kim Porter At His Home, Warns Men: When You Find The One, Don’t Play Around [VIDEO]
Diddy also reflects on the relationship he had with Kim and what he’s learned after losing someone he loved so much. Read More
Tyler Perry Reportedly Working On Safe Way To Reopen His Atlanta Movie Studio
Sources reveal that Tyler’s plan would include specific guidelines to be followed in order to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Read More
AMC Theaters Says It Won’t Consider Reopening Until Summer Despite Select States Ending Stay-At-Home Orders
AMC Theaters just announced that despite stay-at-home orders ending in select locations, the company will not be reopening theaters until the summer. Read More
Kanye West Slams Forbes Over Billionaire Status, Says He’s Worth More
“It’s not a billion,” Kanye texted the magazine. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” Read More
China Reports No Coronavirus-Related Deaths For 10th Straight Day
Could this be a sign that things will turn around for the rest of the world? Read More
At Least 30 New Yorkers Reportedly Ingested Household Cleaners Since Donald Trump’s Controversial Comments
The Poison Control Center managed a total of 30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectants between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, according to a spokesperson. Read More
Cleveland man shot to death by nephew at birthday party; suspect claims he didn’t know gun was loaded
A 25-year-old man is dead following an incident in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood early Sunday morning. Read More
Defiant Pastor Tony Spell Violates House Arrest, Hosts Packed Church Service
Pastor Tony Spell is continuing to defy authorities and put his parishioners at risk by hosting church services — while showing off his ankle monitor. Read More
2 Chainz Reopening Atlanta Restaurants Despite COVID-19 Safety Warnings
2 Chainz is reopening his Atlanta restaurants for sit-down service after they were temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read More
Joe Biden Says He Believes Trump Will Attempt to Delay 2020 Election
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for 2020 presidential election, shared a sentiment that many believe — that Donald Trump will attempt to delay or postpone the 2020 election. Read More
MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS FOR MOM NO EASY TASK
… So Order Early!!!
Americans wanting to get a rosy gift for their moms this Mother’s Day better not wait ’til the last minute … because COVID-19’s making life difficult for floral pros. Read More
MIKE TYSON: FLOYD WILL BE GREAT TRAINER… Boxing Is His Life!!!
Mike Tyson says if Floyd Mayweather wants to be the best trainer alive, he’ll be the best trainer … Read More
Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Fan Drops Six Figures For Double Date In Support Of COVID-19 Relief Efforts
The #ALLINCHALLENEGE, “a challenge to come together and feed the hungry during COVID-19”, has been sweeping the nation amongst celebrities. Last week, the Wilsons accepted the challenge. Offering a private jet and dinner double date at their favorite restaurant. Read More
Miami Goes Seven Weeks Without A Reported Homicide, The Longest Homicide-Free Streak In 63 Years
The city of Miami has not recorded a single homicide within seven weeks. It’s the first time in 63 years that the city has gone seven weeks without a single murder. Read More
New Jersey Driver May Have Crashed From Wearing N95 Mask For Hours
An unidentified New Jersey driver recently lost consciousness and hit a pole head-on after passing out behind the wheel. Police “believe” an N95 mask that the driver wore for hours was to blame. Read More
Texas Mayor Apologizes For Violating Stay At Home Order To Go To The Nail Salon
Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames has apologized after a photo of her going to a closed salon made its rounds on social media. Read More
Americans may be suffering ‘quarantine fatigue,’ going out more, study says
Some Americans could be suffering from “quarantine fatigue” and leaving home to go out more frequently, according to a new report. Read More
Erykah Badu Says Lauryn Hill Would Pulverize Her In A Battle
A Twitter fan suggested a Lauryn Hill vs Erykah Badu match-up, Erykah Badu, who last month started a streaming platform, gave her thoughts. “I’ll be pulverized..” Read More
NBA Reopening Some Team Practice Facilities On May 1st
The NBA is planning to reopen selected team practice facilities beginning on Friday (May 1st), for states that are loosening stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read More
