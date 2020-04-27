The Bijou Star Files: Ohio’s Spirit Week, Chicago House Party…Plus

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 27, 2020: See video and stories below

Gov. Mike DeWine announces virtual Spirit Week in Ohio: See the schedule

With Ohioans spending these last few weeks staying at home amid coronavirus concerns, Gov. Mike DeWine has found a creative way to keep smiles going. Read More

The Chicago Police Department Speaks Out After Viral Video Shows A House Party Taking Place In Chicago

Looks like some Chicago young people are not concerned with the virus as a video captured on Facebook Live showed many of them partying it up at a house party Saturday night. Read More

Prince’s First Wife Mayte Garcia Continues to Sell Late Musician’s Possessions

Coinciding with the anniversary of Prince’s death, his first wife, Mayte Garcia, has put up some of the Purple One’s possessions for sale. Read More

Azriel Clary Says She’s Ready To Tell Everything About Her Life With R. Kelly From The Past 5 Years

Azriel Clary has become a consistent social media user, and now it looks like she is finally ready to answer the questions that many people have been asking for some time. Read More

Diddy Reveals A Massive Monument Of Kim Porter At His Home, Warns Men: When You Find The One, Don’t Play Around [VIDEO]

Diddy also reflects on the relationship he had with Kim and what he’s learned after losing someone he loved so much. Read More

Part 1. Diddy warns men “when you find that one, don’t play around with it” & says #KimPorter was the one for him 💔 Also shows a statue he had built, honoring her, before she passed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hFKnpuacVh — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) April 25, 2020

Tyler Perry Reportedly Working On Safe Way To Reopen His Atlanta Movie Studio

Sources reveal that Tyler’s plan would include specific guidelines to be followed in order to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Read More

AMC Theaters Says It Won’t Consider Reopening Until Summer Despite Select States Ending Stay-At-Home Orders

AMC Theaters just announced that despite stay-at-home orders ending in select locations, the company will not be reopening theaters until the summer. Read More

Kanye West Slams Forbes Over Billionaire Status, Says He’s Worth More

“It’s not a billion,” Kanye texted the magazine. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” Read More

China Reports No Coronavirus-Related Deaths For 10th Straight Day

Could this be a sign that things will turn around for the rest of the world? Read More

At Least 30 New Yorkers Reportedly Ingested Household Cleaners Since Donald Trump’s Controversial Comments

The Poison Control Center managed a total of 30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectants between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, according to a spokesperson. Read More

Cleveland man shot to death by nephew at birthday party; suspect claims he didn’t know gun was loaded

A 25-year-old man is dead following an incident in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood early Sunday morning. Read More

Defiant Pastor Tony Spell Violates House Arrest, Hosts Packed Church Service

Pastor Tony Spell is continuing to defy authorities and put his parishioners at risk by hosting church services — while showing off his ankle monitor. Read More

2 Chainz Reopening Atlanta Restaurants Despite COVID-19 Safety Warnings

2 Chainz is reopening his Atlanta restaurants for sit-down service after they were temporarily closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Joe Biden Says He Believes Trump Will Attempt to Delay 2020 Election

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for 2020 presidential election, shared a sentiment that many believe — that Donald Trump will attempt to delay or postpone the 2020 election. Read More

MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS FOR MOM NO EASY TASK

… So Order Early!!!

Americans wanting to get a rosy gift for their moms this Mother’s Day better not wait ’til the last minute … because COVID-19’s making life difficult for floral pros. Read More

MIKE TYSON: FLOYD WILL BE GREAT TRAINER… Boxing Is His Life!!!

Mike Tyson says if Floyd Mayweather wants to be the best trainer alive, he’ll be the best trainer … Read More

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Fan Drops Six Figures For Double Date In Support Of COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The #ALLINCHALLENEGE, “a challenge to come together and feed the hungry during COVID-19”, has been sweeping the nation amongst celebrities. Last week, the Wilsons accepted the challenge. Offering a private jet and dinner double date at their favorite restaurant. Read More

Miami Goes Seven Weeks Without A Reported Homicide, The Longest Homicide-Free Streak In 63 Years

The city of Miami has not recorded a single homicide within seven weeks. It’s the first time in 63 years that the city has gone seven weeks without a single murder. Read More

New Jersey Driver May Have Crashed From Wearing N95 Mask For Hours

An unidentified New Jersey driver recently lost consciousness and hit a pole head-on after passing out behind the wheel. Police “believe” an N95 mask that the driver wore for hours was to blame. Read More

Texas Mayor Apologizes For Violating Stay At Home Order To Go To The Nail Salon

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames has apologized after a photo of her going to a closed salon made its rounds on social media. Read More

Americans may be suffering ‘quarantine fatigue,’ going out more, study says

Some Americans could be suffering from “quarantine fatigue” and leaving home to go out more frequently, according to a new report. Read More

Erykah Badu Says Lauryn Hill Would Pulverize Her In A Battle

A Twitter fan suggested a Lauryn Hill vs Erykah Badu match-up, Erykah Badu, who last month started a streaming platform, gave her thoughts. “I’ll be pulverized..” Read More

NBA Reopening Some Team Practice Facilities On May 1st

The NBA is planning to reopen selected team practice facilities beginning on Friday (May 1st), for states that are loosening stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

