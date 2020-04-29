It’s A Virtual ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion, Where Will Smith Brings Back Much of the Surviving Cast

Will Smith is planning to finish off his web series ‘Will From Home’ in style, with not just a throwback, but a reunion!

He’s bring back a lot of his former ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast members to finish off the current season of the Snapchat show, and while they could only get together virtually, it will (no pun intended) still be a treat seeing the surviving stars of the best sitcoms of all-time come together again.

EURweb has more on who’s taking part in the reunion:

Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) were in virtual attendance. There will also be a tribute to the late James Avery, who played Will’s Uncle Phil.

As you can tell, it will be the second “Aunt Viv” joining Smith, not the first, as Janet Hubert is nowhere to be seen in this event. None of the actors who played “Nicky” showed up either.

Snapchat has two clips of the reunion out on YouTube, giving users and ‘Fresh Prince’ fans a sneak peek of what to expect.

Can you believe that people have actually to greet Jeff with that handshake from the show? SMH!

If you want to check out the reunion, part one has already started airing, though part two will premiere on Apr. 30 at 6 a.m. on Snapchat.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of Snapchat, YouTube, and EURweb