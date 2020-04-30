CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: Would You Approve Of Your Child’s Interracial Relationship? [VIDEO]

In 2020, there are so many different types of ways to be who you are without holding back.

Eva proposes the question, how would you react if your child brought home someone of a different race? She even brings on her husband, Mike to share his point of view.

Listen to see hear the different perspectives of the men and women on the show and how they feel about interracial dating.

 

Eva’s Corner: Would You Approve Of Your Child’s Interracial Relationship? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

