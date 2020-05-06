The Bijou Star Files: Virtual Graduation, Reality Justice & Ms Minnie

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 5, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Barack & Michelle Obama Announce They Are Hosting A Virtual Graduation Ceremony For The Entire Class Of 2020

The spread of the coronavirus has taken away many special moments for all of us, including the class of 2020. Those graduating this year are finding unique ways to celebrate their accomplishments, and our Forever President and First Lady have just announced that they have something special for the graduates! Read More

GEORGIA ‘LYNCHING’ CITIZEN FATALLY SHOOTS UNARMED BLACK MAN …

The fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery — a 25-year-old black man out for a jog when he was chased and killed — was caught on video, prompting a call for a grand jury to review the case. Read More

Ohio K-12 students could go to school two days a week in fall, with online learning

Ohio students could return to the classroom in August, going to school to two days in a week, supplemented with online learning, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces $775m in state budget cuts to education, Medicaid and more

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday the state will cut nearly $800 million in spending — most affecting education and health care — to offset the loss of tax revenue stemming from the coronavirus crisis. Read More

PLANT-BASED MEATS BIZ IS BOOMING …Amid Beef, Poultry Shortage

Hungry consumers are looking elsewhere for a juicy bite as America starts to feel the crunch from meat shortages … and it’s a boon for plant-based meats. Read More

‘LITTLE WOMEN: ATLANTA’ MS. MINNIE CAUSED FATAL ACCIDENT

Ashley Ross — AKA Ms. Minnie from “Little Women: Atlanta” — was all over the road before she struck another driver in the opposite lane, and ultimately suffered fatal injuries … Read More

RUTH BADER GINSBURG HOSPITALIZED WITH INFECTION …But She’s Still Working!!!

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in a hospital bed … but she’s still working her day job on the Supreme Court. Read More

TOM CRUISE MAKING OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD MOVIE… Confirmed By NASA!!!

Tom Cruise is set to boldly go where no actor’s gone before — like, for real — by making a movie in space, and NASA’s fully on board for the project. Read More

DABABY ALLEGEDLY ATTACKED DRIVER IN VEGAS

DaBaby’s attorney, Drew Findling, tells TMZ, “A 100% false accusation which suspiciously pops up in February regarding an alleged incident in November. We can smell another attempted money grab.” Read More

50 Cent Speaks About His Relationship With His Estranged Son

As you all know, at the moment 50 Cent doesn’t have a good relationship with his eldest son Marquise Jackson. In a recent interview with Van Lathan for XXL, 50 Cent spoke about his falling out with Marquise and if he thinks the two of them would ever reconcile. Read More

Ousted vaccine official alleges he was demoted for prioritizing ‘science and safety’

Rick Bright says in a whistleblower complaint that he resisted pressure from HHS leaders to make ‘potentially harmful’ antimalarial drugs more widely available Read More

Administration to Phase Out Coronavirus Task Force

The group had provided President Trump a backdrop for his daily briefings while working to coordinate the government response to the pandemic. Read More

Highway Police Pull Over Five-Year-Old En Route to LA to Buy Lamborghini

A 5-year-old boy shocked a Utah state trooper when he was pulled over for stealing his parents’ car. Read More

Doctors Find New Sickness In Children Reportedly Related to Coronavirus

A new sickness is going around in children that doctors believe is connected to coronavirus. Read More

