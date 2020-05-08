Arrests Have Been Made In Fatal Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

A video went viral on Tuesday of a 25 year old, Ahmaud Arbery, was jogging in a neighborhood in his home sate of Georgia on February 23 when a former police officer and his son chased him down, authorities said. According to a Glynn County Police report, Gregory McMichael later told officers that he thought Arbery looked like a person suspected in a series of recent break-ins in the area, when he and his son took it upon themselves to conduct a citizens arrest, shooting and killing Arbery.

No arrests had been made until the outcry’s of people, celebrities and activist alike were heard after viewing the video posted by writer/activist Shaun King, until now.

The two men, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, involved in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia, have been arrested and taken into custody then booked into the Glynn County Jail, facing murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be holding a news conference this morning, Friday at 9 a.m. (see video below)

