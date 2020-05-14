CLOSE
Sam Sylk News
HomeSam Sylk News

Ahmaud Arbery: Homeowner Says No Crime Was Committed !? [VIDEO]

Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Handout / Ahmaud Arbery

The viral video, that was recorded two months ago, that led to the arrest of the father son tag team of the McDaniel’s killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood because they claimed they were making a citizens arrest because they thought Arbery had stolen from/broken into a house under construction in the neighborhood, sent shock waves around the world.

However now there is a second video that has surfaced plus some testimony that the owner of the home under construction wants to make perfectly clear, that something stinks and the odor isn’t coming from him. (see video below)

The owner of a home under construction in the Georgia neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed says he had reported no crime after surveillance video seemed to show the young man on the property.  Read More

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Ahmaud Arbery , Home Owner , No Crime Committed , Nothing Stolen , video , Viral video

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Voices: Raheem DeVaughn
Raheem DeVaughn Chats Live with The Sam Sylk…
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
4C Hair Is Trending On Tik Tok Thanks…
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
Full frame of a Police car with flashing lights
Front Line Worker Killed In Her Home By…
 3 hours ago
05.14.20
woman scientist standing on a coronavirus shining a torch light into darkness,depicting looking for a cure
Can You Be Paid To Be A Coronavirus…
 3 hours ago
05.14.20
Exclusives
Close