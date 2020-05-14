Ahmaud Arbery: Homeowner Says No Crime Was Committed !? [VIDEO]

The viral video, that was recorded two months ago, that led to the arrest of the father son tag team of the McDaniel’s killing Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood because they claimed they were making a citizens arrest because they thought Arbery had stolen from/broken into a house under construction in the neighborhood, sent shock waves around the world.

However now there is a second video that has surfaced plus some testimony that the owner of the home under construction wants to make perfectly clear, that something stinks and the odor isn’t coming from him. (see video below)

The owner of a home under construction in the Georgia neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed says he had reported no crime after surveillance video seemed to show the young man on the property. Read More

