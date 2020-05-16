DISCUSSION: Would You Watch Sporting Events From Empty Stadiums With Virtual Fans and Crowd Noises?

There will be a time when sports will come back. As to when and how is a question in itself.

Getting the athletes to play is one thing, but getting the fans to watch in a safe environment during the coronavirus pandemic is another.

It is possible that different teams and leagues might have to play in front of empty stadiums (and arenas) until “a COVID-19 vaccine is available — meaning fanless games could stretch well into 2021,” maybe beyond.

The UFC saw its mixed martial arts performers return to absolutely no spectators, giving fans and the public a glimpse of what other sports could look like without any noise from the crowd.

One prominent broadcaster has spoken out on an idea from his network, especially as all teams could face a challenge of whether fans are willing to come out to see a live sporting event.

That will be the same challenge facing those that show the major team sports as well, and Fox’s Joe Buck offered some insight into what his network will be doing on a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live (via Newsweek). Buck would go on to elaborate on Twitter on Thursday that he wasn’t saying the virtual fans was a done deal, but that it was being looked into, as were a number of opportunities for the broadcasts.

Amazing the headline doesn’t match what I said. Didn’t think that happened at places like SI. I’ve been saying for over a month, including on HBO in April, that some ambient crowd noise under a broadcast is a simple, necessary tool to normalize the viewing experience at home…. https://t.co/6JY11ZcGZU — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

It doesn’t have to be over the top. But something has to be there. Contrary to the misleading headline at SI and other places – I said FOX is WORKING on virtual fans. They are working everyday on ANYTHING to make our shows the best on TV. That’s exciting to me, and I am thankful — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

Some ideas will work and some won’t. That’s the nature of WORKING on something. It’s uncharted water. It could be a very exciting time in network TV coverage. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Praying for a SAFE return to a stadium near you for all involved. — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

Notice how Buck took to social media to clarify his comments, but knowing how more advanced technology is nowadays, it might not that far off.

Imagine watching the Browns, Buckeyes, Indians, Cavs, and other teams with those virtual fans and noise. It would be a weird feeling for sure.

Would you ever consider watching a sporting event in 2020 with computerized fans and prerecorded noise?

