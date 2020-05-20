CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Aisha’s Law’ Gets Passed By the Ohio House

Depressed woman looking out of rainy window

Source: coldsnowstorm / Getty

A new law has officially been passed by the Ohio House of Representatives on May 19.

Known as ‘Aisha’s Law,’ it is a bill that is supposed to “protect domestic violence victims from further violence in high-risk situations.”

It is also named after Aisha Fraser, a well-loved Shaker Heights teacher who was murdered by her former husband Lance Mason.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Fraser was stabbed to death multiple times when she dropped off her daughters at a Chagrin Boulevard home in November 2018.

Mason, a former Cuyahoga County judge, was taken into custody for the stabbing and later charged in her death.

The bill, also named House Bill 3, is now heading to the Ohio Senate.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Heather Wilson / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of coldsnowstorm and Getty Images

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

Videos
Latest
Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated…
 4 hours ago
05.20.20
Black Women Have Every Right To Call Out…
 4 hours ago
05.20.20
Bronner Brothers Iconic Beauty Show Cancelled, But Plans…
 5 hours ago
05.20.20
“The Beat Don’t Stop” TV One’s Original Go-Go…
 6 hours ago
05.20.20
Exclusives
Close