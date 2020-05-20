LOCAL NEWS: ‘Aisha’s Law’ Gets Passed By the Ohio House

A new law has officially been passed by the Ohio House of Representatives on May 19.

Known as ‘Aisha’s Law,’ it is a bill that is supposed to “protect domestic violence victims from further violence in high-risk situations.”

It is also named after Aisha Fraser, a well-loved Shaker Heights teacher who was murdered by her former husband Lance Mason.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Fraser was stabbed to death multiple times when she dropped off her daughters at a Chagrin Boulevard home in November 2018. Mason, a former Cuyahoga County judge, was taken into custody for the stabbing and later charged in her death.

The bill, also named House Bill 3, is now heading to the Ohio Senate.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Heather Wilson / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of coldsnowstorm and Getty Images