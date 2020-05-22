The Bijou Star Files: FedEx Drivers Fired For Posting Racist Rant!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 22, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

#BoycottFedEx Trends After Company Fires Two Black Men For Posting A Video Of A White Customer Harassing Them During A Delivery

Braswell explained that the man began escalating the situation by recording the men, cursing them out and threatening to whoop their “Black asses,” and told his wife to call the police. Read More

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio braswell (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

Ohio will allow wedding receptions of up to 300 people starting June 1

Ohio will allow wedding and banquet receptions of up to 300 people to be held again starting June 1, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Thursday. Read More

Farmers could be forced to euthanize 10 million pigs as COVID-19 impacts meat plants

Coronavirus-related closures and slowdowns at meat processing plants have caused a backlog of pigs with no where to go. Read More

Crayola Announces New ‘Colors Of The World’ Crayons In Efforts To Advance Inclusion Within Creativity

Crayola is out here making sure people of all races feel included with their new “Colors of The World” crayon pack. According to Associated Press, Crayola designed the specific colors to mirror and represent over 40 global skin tones across the world. Read More

Quavo Officially Becomes A High School Graduate

He’s a rapper, a talented writer, basketball player and now, he’s a high school graduate. Quavo celebrated big on Thursday, sharing with his Instagram followers that he has “finally” obtained his high school diploma. Read More

Future Goes On Lengthy Twitter Rant Against Eliza Reign—“Leave Them Ugly Girls Alone”

Following the recent news that Eliza is suing him for defamation, Future went on a very lengthy Twitter rant dragging her, specifically about her appearance. Read More

U crying over shoe money when u could’ve jus ask for it. RELAX — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 21, 2020

U act jus like u look — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 21, 2020

Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty To Charges In The College Admissions Scandal

It looks like the time has come for actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli to face their consequences for their roles in the college admissions scandal. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY MAN WHO RECORDED KILLING ARRESTED FOR MURDER …Family Relieved & Thankful

William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, is now the third suspect to be arrested for the young man’s murder. Read More

Peruvian Mayor Pretends to Be Dead in Casket After Police Catch Him Breaching Lockdown

More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Peru — but this public official was not one of them. Read More

Say What Now? Man Charged with Fatally Stabbing 7-Year-Old Girl After She Drew a Picture of Him

A 7-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in bed by her mother’s friend hours after she drew a picture of him to cheer him up as he was going through a “personal crisis,” according to reports. Read More

FETTY WAP’S ESTRANGED WIFE ALLEGES HE’S A BOOZE-HOUND ABUSIVE CHEATER… Fetty Wap Denies It

Fetty Wap’s estranged wife is blowing the lid off what led to their divorce … alleging the rapper was an alcohol and drug abuser who cheated on and beat her, but Fetty’s calling BS. Read More

MIKE TYSON HOLYFIELD REMATCH FOR CHARITY?!?

Mike Tyson says he’s seriously considering a rematch with Evander Holyfield — but only because it would raise MILLIONS for people in need. Read More

At Least Four States Have Admitted To Combining COVID-19 Tests, Providing Misleading Information About The Spread Of The Virus

Texas, Georgia, Virginia, and Vermont have combined data from two separate coronavirus test results, potentially painting a misleading picture of the coronavirus spread…Read More

Beyoncé Will Join The Obamas & Many More For YouTube’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony

YouTube, in partnership with Higher Reach, Born This Way Foundation, Malala Fund, TODAY, and Ideas United, will host a virtual graduation ceremony, recently adding Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to deliver a message to the graduating class. Read More

Garcelle Beauvais Reveals She Used To Date Will Smith: He Was A Bachelor, I Was Single! It Happens!

Actress Garcelle Beauvais may be new to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s not new to Hollywood. With roles in the classic comedy film, Coming to America, and The Jamie Foxx Show – Haitian beauty was likely on the radar of many of Hollywood’s biggest names…Read More

University of California system drops SAT, ACT requirements for applicants

The school is developing a new test that “better aligns with the content the university expects incoming students to have mastered.” Read More

