White Woman Who Called Cops On Black Man Apologizes Then Was Fired !?

A bird watcher in Central Park who was black observed a woman, who was white, walking her dog that was not on a leash and decided to say something to her about it. All dogs are required to be on-leash, by law, in Central Park from 9AM-9PM. And that’s when Dog walking Donna showed up.

The man started recording the woman, she asked him to stop recording, then approached the man, who asked her to stay back. The woman then pulled out her cellphone and called the police to tell them to hurry, that she was being attacked by a black man and that he was threatening her life.

That’s when Dog walking Donna went viral.

The woman who’s real name is Amy Cooper later apologized:

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family … It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended,” adding, “everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”

Unfortunately for Amy Cooper her job said too much too little too late and they placed her on administrative leave.

Take a look at the video below.

