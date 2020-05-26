CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

White Woman Who Called Cops On Black Man Apologizes Then Was Fired !?

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

A bird watcher in Central Park who was black observed a woman, who was white, walking her dog that was not on a leash and decided to say something to her about it. All dogs are required to be on-leash, by law, in Central Park from 9AM-9PM.  And that’s when Dog walking Donna showed up.

The man started recording the woman, she asked him to stop recording, then approached the man, who asked her to stay back.  The woman then pulled out her cellphone and called the police to tell them to hurry, that she was being attacked by a black man and that he was threatening her life.

That’s when Dog walking Donna went viral.

The woman who’s real name is Amy Cooper later apologized:

 “I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family … It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended,” adding, “everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”

Unfortunately for Amy Cooper her job said too much too little too late and they placed her on administrative leave.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Administrative leave , apology , Central Park , Viral video , Woman Calls Police On Black Man

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Harlem Fashion Row Launches ICON360, A Non-Profit That…
 4 hours ago
05.26.20
Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across…
 4 hours ago
05.26.20
Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
White Woman Who Called Cops On Black Man…
 5 hours ago
05.26.20
#BoyMom: Milano Di Rouge Message To Her Baby…
 6 hours ago
05.26.20
Exclusives
Close