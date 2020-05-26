CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Young Woman Stabbed in Downtown Cleveland on Memorial Day

Editorial use - Clese up of a Police car with flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A violent incident took place toward the end of May 25, which was Memorial Day, in the middle of Downtown Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Police say at around 9:00 p.m. a woman in her early 30s was stabbed multiple times at 100 Public Square.

The victim was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center.

A man in connection to the crime was immediately arrested, as confirmed by CPD spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia.

 

