LOCAL NEWS: Young Woman Stabbed in Downtown Cleveland on Memorial Day

A violent incident took place toward the end of May 25, which was Memorial Day, in the middle of Downtown Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
Police say at around 9:00 p.m. a woman in her early 30s was stabbed multiple times at 100 Public Square.
The victim was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center.
A man in connection to the crime was immediately arrested, as confirmed by CPD spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia.
