LeBron James Gives An Excellent Interpretation Of Why To Kneel

A viral video has sent the world in an uproar, as Minneapolis police officers were fired after they were recorded, with witnesses pleading for them to stop, kneeling on a mans neck who ended up dying.  The polices officers were fired behind the video backlash and even after the firing protesters took to the streets in anger because the firing wasn’t enough.  People want the officers held legally accountable.

Just A Kid From Akron LeBron James, who is usually quiet when it comes to things of this nature, took to his Instagram to excellently show the analogy of the importance of when Colin Kaepernick took a knee in protest of police brutality back in 2016.  A knee that the NFL has still not let Kaepernick rise from.

LBJ after viewing the video of Minneapolis police kneeling on 46-year-old George Floyd’s neck, posted the message of why Kaepernick took a knee:

Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁

