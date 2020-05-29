Madonna and Her Son Tries To Pay Tribute to George Floyd on Twitter

Banda, now a young black man who was adopted as a toddler from Malawi, danced to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” in honor of Floyd. He even incorporated MJ’s signature moves, with Madonna captioning the video, “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”
Needless to say, it didn’t land with everyone, as reaction was mixed.
There were those who thanked Madonna and Banda for the “dance tribute” and inclusion of Jackson in the Floyd salute.
Unfortunately, a lot of the praises were quickly overshadowed by the ones, and there were a LOT of them, who thought there was a “disrespectful disconnect” between the “Material Girl” singer and what she was trying to do. Here is one guy on Twitter who slammed Madonna hard:
Now that Madonna has posted a video of her son dancing racism is over, George Floyd has peace, justice will be served and the riots will stop. This is what everyone was waiting for. Stay tuned for updates from the bathtub.
Meanwhile, as we mentioned earlier, there were those who appreciated what Madonna and her son did in the memory of Floyd. Here is a tweet defending her:
#Madonna Twitter is such a vicious world. He's a kid. He wanted to do something expressive. Some of you are too young to know the lyrics to the Michael Jackson song. Listen to them. Whatever you think about his mom….he's a kid. Chill, Twitter.