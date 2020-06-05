CLOSE
‘Jesus Walks’ With Kanye West And Protestors in The Chi [VIDEO]

The ‘Jesus Walks’ producer/rapper Kanye West has been taking a lot of heat for not walking for the people as the world is protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN by a now ex-police officer when he sat on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes.  However Kanye West has proven that he has been walking the walk behind the scenes and now on the scene.

Forbes gave Kanye West a new billionaire title with the announcement that Kanye topped the world’s highest-paid musician coming in with a cool estimated $170 million for 2020, and it is only June.

So for those of you who were mad…just because Kanye West isn’t being loud as his usual doesn’t mean he hasn’t been making noise.

Kanye West had been working his hand financially to the cause by making a $2 million donation to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and now it is being reported that he physically joined the people in protest in Kanye West’s hometown of Chicago, sporting a black mask for protection against COVID-19

Check out the video below

