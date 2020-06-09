CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Museum of Natural History to Reopen on July 1

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is opening back up after months of closure.

With an official date, there will be some changes, along with parts of the place still closed.

Beginning July 1, visitors will follow a new single-direction flow through the museum, which also includes the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden to help reduce overflowing.

The Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium and the lower level of the museum, including the Smead Discovery Center, will remain closed to the public for the time being.

There will be tickets offered only online with “timed-visit reservation slots.”

Guests will have their temperatures checked and are required to wear masks, except for those under the age of two.

 

Close