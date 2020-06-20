LOCAL NEWS: Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy Has Been Cancelled in 2020 Due to COVID-19

One Cleveland tradition will not be taking place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Feast of the Assumption in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood has been cancelled, citing how “it would be too difficult to practice safe social distancing in the confined space” used for the popular event.

A statement was issued by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Ward 6 Councilman Blaine Griffin, and Fr. Joseph Previte of the Holy Rosary Parish on why the Feast will not take place this year.

“For 121 years, Holy Rosary Parish has celebrated the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy. This annual tradition brings together many in Northeast Ohio as well as visitors from around the country who return each year to celebrate our Lady’s Assumption. Like many, we have monitored the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, discussed the viability of holding the Feast with city of Cleveland officials, and considered actions taken by other special events in the area,” they said. “This has been a difficult but necessary decision. The health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, and participants is our highest priority,” said the leaders.

There is still some good news, as the the Solemnity of the Assumption will be acknowledged by the Holy Rosary on Aug. 15.

More details should also be forthcoming in regards to a procession.

