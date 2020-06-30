St. Louis Couple Aims An AR-15 Style Riffle at Protesters !?

Is this what we are doing now days!? A video was taken of a couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis aiming an AR-15 style rifle at protestors marching past their home/mansion on their way to protest while asking for the mayor of St. Louis Lyda Krewson resignation on Sunday after the mayor read the names and addresses of people who wrote letters to her calling to defund the police during a Friday afternoon Facebook live video.

When the McCloskey’s heard and seen the protestors they called police while Mark McCloskey was brandishing the rifle his wife Patricia was brandishing a pistol claiming that the protestors had threatened them.

The video has since gone viral catching the attention of #45. U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted the first video amid a string of other anti-protester tweets on Monday morning. Trump did not add any remarks to the video.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts