The Bijou Star Files: BLM Mural Vandals Being Charged With A Hate Crime

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 8, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Trump Supporters Who Painted Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Charged with Hate Crime

The two Trump supporters who tried to cover up a Black Lives Matter street mural in the Bay Area have been charged with a hate crime. Read More

Next coronavirus stimulus may have $40,000 income cap

The previous aid under the CARES Act sent $1,200 checks to those who made $75,000 or less. Read More

Which agency will enforce the Governor DeWine’s face mask mandate?

As of 6 p.m Wednesday night, if you’re in or entering Cuyahoga County, you need to have a mask on per Governor Mike DeWine’s newest mask mandate for the seven Ohio counties with the most COVID-19 cases. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine issues order mandating masks 7 Ohio counties, including Cuyahoga, Huron and Trumbull

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that he is mandating masks be worn in public in seven Ohio counties struggling to combat the coronavirus.

The seven counties that currently fall under the order include:

Butler

Cuyahoga

Franklin

Hamilton

Huron

Montgomery

Trumbull

Read More

US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

The US withdrawal won’t take effect until July 2021, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration or if circumstances change. Read More

ICE says foreign students can’t take online-only classes amid pandemic

Changes say that if visitor students see their classes go online-only amid the pandemic, they must find an in-person program or depart the United States. Read More

50 Cent Doubles Down on ‘Exotic’ Women Remarks Following Backlash [Video]

50 Cent made some rather despicable comments about Black women — and he isn’t backing down from them. Read More

Woman Loses Job After Video of Her Yelling ‘White Lives Are Better’ at BLM Protesters Goes Viral

She told a 16-year-old protester, “You’re just a poor little Black girl with a messed up mind.” Read More

DISNEY’S ‘POTC’ NOOSE NECKLACE PULLED FROM COLLECTIBLES SITE …Who The Hell OK’d This?!?

A Disney accessory depicting a noose is now in slightly less circulation after a collectibles site took action — but the question remains … how did this ever get made in the first place??? Read More

MARY KAY LETOURNEAU DEAD AT 58 …Had Stage 4 Cancer

Mary Kay Letourneau — the former teacher imprisoned after pleading guilty to raping her student, whom she later married — is dead after battling stage 4 colon cancer … Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP A ‘TWISTED’, SAT-CHEATING NARCISSIST… White House Refutes Niece’s Claims

Trump’s deputy press secretary, Sarah Matthews, tells the book is a money grab and the White House is refuting Mary’s claims. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH WATCH ME CHOP OFF ALL MY HAIR …Wanna Buy a Lock?!?

Tiffany Haddish is sporting a new look, she just chopped off all her hair, and in true Tiff fashion … made quite the performance out of it. Read More

Secretary of State Says The U.S. Is Looking Into Banning TikTok

The U.S. is ‘” looking at” banning the popular Chinese app TikTok because of a supposed threat to national security. Read More

Fox News Apologizes For “Mistakenly” Cropping Trump Out Of a Photo With Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell

On Monday, Fox News claimed that they “mistakenly” cropped Donald Trump out of a photograph featuring his former friend and known sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Read More

Black Women Aren’t Bitter, We Just Deserve Better

Malcolm X is often quoted for saying, “The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.” Read More

Don Lemon Faces Backlash After Telling Terry Crews: Black Lives Matter Is NOT About Gun Violence In Black Communities

CNN anchor Don Lemon is facing lots of criticism after sharing his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. The nighttime TV personality had NFL star and actor Terry Crews on his show, and the two clashed on the real purpose of BLM. Read More

Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts Purchases $4 Million Calabasas Mansion

Sarah Jakes-Roberts is following in her father, Bishop T.D. Jakes‘, as a renowned preacher, author, and media personality. Sarah has now used her wealth to secure a lavish 9,000 square foot mansion in Calabasas, California according to Variety. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com